Guadalupe S. Villalobos
1951 - 2020
Guadalupe S. Villalobos
July 22, 1951 - November 13, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Guadalupe S. Villalobos, 69, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020.
Funeral: 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, at Resurrection Church, 415 New York Ave., Arlington. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington.
Guadalupe was born on July 22, 1951 in Brody, Texas. To many of her family and friends, she was known as "Lupe" or "Lupita". She was a big hearted person who loved everyone. She will be deeply missed and always loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Soto Sr. and Janie Soto; brother, Ray Soto Jr.; sister, Mary Rodriguez; son, Johnny Garcia; and baby grandson, Emilio Lopez.
Survivors: She is survived by daughter, Jan M. Garcia of Arlington; granddaughters, Gabriela Lopez and Marisol Lopez of Arlington; sisters, Beatrice Soto of Richland Springs; Olivia Torres and husband, Paiciano of Arlington, Corina Martinez and husband, Santos of Fort Worth; and numerous nephews and nieces whom she loved dearly.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
NOV
18
Funeral
02:00 PM
Resurrection Church
Funeral services provided by
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

