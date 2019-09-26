Home

Guadalupe Zarate FORT WORTH -- Guadalupe Zarate, 99, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at home. SERVICE: Rosary and viewing: 6:30 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Aledo. Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Burial will follow with full military honors at Aledo Brown Cemetery. Lupe was born in Bay City to Gregoria Flores and Maria Ozuna Zarate. He began his career serving in the Corp of Engineers for more than 3 years. From 1942-1951 he served in the U. S. Army and from 1951-1966 in the U. S. Air Force, achieving the rank of SSGT. Lupe served in WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge in 1966. Lupe served in WWII and the Korean War with five of his brothers. He ended his career in Civil Service at Carswell Air Force Base. SURVIVORS: Wife of 72 years, Velma (Netherland) Zarate; son, Ted Zarate; daughters, Lydia Christian Zarate, LeVonna Anderson (Bill), Lynette Harris (Don); grandchildren, Annie and Alexander Anderson, Tye Coapland (Clinton), Holiday Harris, Ryan and Reece Zarate; great-grandchildren, Bexley and Canaan Coapland; and ten brothers and sisters.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 26, 2019
