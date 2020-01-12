|
Guy Lindsay Cummings Jr. NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Guy Lindsay Cummings Jr. was born May 19, 1923, in Muskogee, Okla., and passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment following in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olivet. Guy's family moved to Texas in 1933. He was a hard worker from a young age and liked to tell his grandkids that he was a "soda jerk" at the Scott Drug Store at 6 Points, and the best menswear salesman at Monnigs. He went on to graduate from Carter-Riverside High School and attended North Texas Agriculture College (UTA). He then joined the Army/Air Force and flew B-17's with the 5th Airborne. After leaving the service, Guy attended TCU where he earned a degree in business management. He then worked for his father-in-law at the Jones Lumber Company and later joined the Jones family business and became president of the Haltom City State Bank in 1956. During this time, Guy also developed ranch land in the area and built many of the houses still standing in North Richland Hills. He also formed Diamond Oaks, Inc. and purchased the Diamond Oaks Country Club where he was a major stockholder until it was sold in 1988. Guy was a proud 50-year Mason, Shriner, and Jester SURVIVORS: Guy is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis, whom he called "Darlin" almost everyday of their lives together; his brother, Charles Cummings (Barbara); sister, Ruth Dingler; sons, Mark Cummings (Maria); Kirk Brown (Amy); daughter, Michelle Reese (Gary); his beloved grandchildren, Toby, Taylor, Lindsay and Payton; great-granddaughter, Natalie; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020