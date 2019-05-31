Guy Thomas Strother FORT WORTH -- Guy Thomas Strother, 75, passed from this life Tuesday, May 28, 2019, surrounded by loving family and devoted former students. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 P.M. Saturday at Western Hills Church of Christ. Graveside: 10 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. Tom was born June 22, 1943, to Guy and Lois Strother in Sherman, Texas. He grew up in Fort Worth, graduating from Eastern Hills, UTA and UNT. He proudly served his country in Korea 1968-70. Tom had a great love of learning through reading and was knowledgeable in many subjects including history, government, economics and music. He loved baseball more than any other sport. Tom was an amazingly gifted teacher at Western Hills High School, knowing how to inspire his students to do their best. It was here that he met the love of his life Betsy. He was very actively involved with Betsy in programs to benefit the students of Western Hills High School. He was also a faithful member of Western Hills Church of Christ, volunteering in the library. Tom and Betsy shared many interests, traveled many places, and had a beautiful, happy 33 years together. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; aunts; uncles, several cousins; and five dogs. SURVIVORS: Devoted wife, Betsy; sister, Jane George and husband, Delton; brother, Dennis; in-laws, Tommy and Sally; numerous cousins; many former students; and his dog, Nicky.



