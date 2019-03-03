|
Guyther P. "Butch" Nicholson Jr. ARLINGTON--Guyther P. "Butch" Nicholson Jr., 68, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at his home. Guy was born in Hunter, Ark., May 13, 1950, to Guy and Gussie Nicholson. A polio survivor, Guy never let this keep him from doing the things he loved, which were a lifelong passion for bowling, fishing and being a loving father. Guy was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; father, Guy; and mother, Gussie. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his son, Michael; grandson, Noah; stepdaughter, Wendi; stepson, Chris; siblings, Ron Nicholson, Rodger Nicholson, Cindy Nicholson-Bell, and Jamie Hinkle; and his stepmother, Leslie.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 3, 2019