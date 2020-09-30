1/1
Gwen Dyer
1930 - 2020
Gwen Dyer
May 24, 1930 - September 15, 2020
Benbrook, Texas - Gwendolyn Zue (Hayes) Dyer
May 24, 1930-September 15, 2020
Celebration of life Saturday, October 3, 2020 11:00 am at Gambrell Street Baptist Church.
Born the third of four children in Happy, Texas to Cecil and Oma Hayes, Gwen was valedictorian of her class at Happy High School. She married Jim Dyer on January 2, 1949, who preceded her in death in the 69th year of their marriage. After devoting 28 years as a pastor's wife and mother of five children she went on to complete her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Early Childhood Education at Wichita State University. She taught Head Start in Wichita, Kansas and Beaumont, Texas. After retirement in 1995, she substituted in the FWISD.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother C.E. Hayes, and sisters Nona Francis Mathews and Mary Neal Henry. She is survived by her five children Janeette Dignan, Jimmie Whitt, Jennifer Dyer, Jeffrey Dyer (Tammy) and Monie Jacalyn Dyer, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was a member of Gambrell Street Baptist Church and longtime treasurer of the Joy Sunday School class. She was the vibrant heart of her family and neighborhood. She lived the unconditional love, forgiveness, and in service of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to charity. Some of her favorite charities include the Habitat for Humanity, United Negro College Fund, and Natural Resources Defense Council.


Published in & from Sep. 30 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Gambrell Street Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Winscott Road Funeral Home
1001 Winscott Road,
Benbrook, TX 76126
817-249-1177
