Gwen Yates NORTH RICHLAND HILLS--Gwen Yates met her Lord and Savior face to face on Saturday, July 11, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: A private family graveside service will be held in Mount Olivet Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Fort Worth Baptist Church (Capital Campaign), The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
at michaeljfox.org
or the North Fort Worth Historical Society. Gwen was a native of Fort Worth, born to Quilla and Ralph Miller on Nov. 27, 1932. She was the loving wife of the late, Bob Yates Sr., for 68 years and the devoted mother to son, Bob Yates Jr. of Malibu, Calif., and daughters, Kim Stephens (Matt) of Burleson and Lori Roberts (Tom) of Fort Worth. As a longtime member of North Fort Worth Baptist Church, she treasured being with her friends in the Lydia Joy Sunday School Class. She was a much-loved lady of dignity and grace. SURVIVORS: In addition to her children, Gwen is survived by her sister, Gwenell Rogers of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Breinn Richter (Jake) of Fort Worth, Ross Yates of Asheville, N.C., Rebecca Yates (Sam) of Minneapolis, Minn., Sebastian Yates of Minneapolis, Minn., and Mary Kelly Roberts of Dallas; great-grandchildren, Baron and Bronco Richter of Fort Worth; and many cousins.