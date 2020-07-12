Gwendolyn A. Hodges FORT WORTH--Gwendolyn A. Hodges, 82, a loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma, went to be with the Lord Sunday, July 5, 2020. SERVICE: She was laid to rest Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Greenwood Mausoleum. Gwendolyn was born Aug. 13, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pa. She moved to Fort Worth in the early '70s. She worked retail most of her life, which included Carswell Base Exchange, The Bombay Company, Broadway Plaza, and retiring from J.C. Penney. She enjoyed spending time with family and loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We will miss her dearly but will treasure her memories always. Gwen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walker "Dub" Hodges; and her son, Timothy Mulcahey. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Michelle Hoffman and husband, Billy; son, Guy Mulcahey; daughter, Julie Herrington and husband, Glenn; daughter, Wendy Burke and husband, Danny; daughter, Kelly Clem and husband, John; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.