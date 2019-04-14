Resources More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Skipworth Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gwendolyn Barbara Skipworth

Obituary Condolences Flowers Gwendolyn B. Skipworth FORT WORTH--Gwendolyn Barbara Skipworth, of Fort Worth, maiden name Scott, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. She was in her home with her beloved daughter, Rebecca Robinson; son, Dennis Skipworth; and only granddaughter, Jennifer Robinson, by her side. She was preceded in death by her father, William Scott; her mother, Myrtle Scott; her husband, James Skipworth; her brother, John Scott; and her sister, Margie Burnett. Gwenn entered this world on June 5, 1927, in Emory, Texas. Just two short years later, 1929, gave way to the worst economic downturn in the history of the industrialized world, known as the Great Depression. This went on to shape the person that she would become. In her first five years of life, Gwenn witnessed the world go from optimism to despair overnight; then lost her father to pneumonia at the tender age of 5. Due to the difficult times, Gwenn set out on her own at the age of 16, renting a room and working to support herself from that moment on all while going to school. She would have given anything to have had the opportunity to go to college, but it was too expensive and out of her reach. Instead she surrounded herself with books and tools to broaden her knowledge. Wanting her children and grandchild to have all the opportunities that she didn't, Gwenn worked hard to give them anything they needed. Becoming a widow at an early age, meant it was up to her to head the ship that was our family. She was the strongest most amazing woman and that made her the perfect role model for her children and granddaughter. We always knew that home was where she was, and that her door was always open. For all the triumphs in her life, Gwenn had lived beyond all her contemporaries, and her siblings had gone before her. We thought that pillar of strength would be here forever and even though we were fortunate enough to have her for almost 92 years it would have never been enough time. In the end, she was ready to go and be with those who went before her. We can find comfort in knowing that she is no longer in pain or fear, and our beloved angel has finally gotten her wings.



