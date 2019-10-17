|
Gwendolyn Ellis Cockerell Fouts FORT WORTH--Gwendolyn Ellis Cockerell Fouts, longtime resident, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 800 W. 5th St. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Greenwood. Gwen was born Nov. 16, 1923, in Vaughn, Ariz., to parents, Ethel Viola and Edward Ellis. The family owned a large farm in Arizona until the death of her father, when they moved to Nogales. Following graduation, Gwen moved to San Diego near her brother was and worked at Convair. Later she entered Baylor University School of Nursing in Dallas and was awarded her RN degree. She met Thomas F. Cockerell, a student in the dental program, and they married in 1947. Together they raised five children, Pamela, Tom Jr., LaVonne, Perry and Jesse. Gwen beautifully managed the busy household. From piano and dance lessons, to sports, graduations, weddings and births, Gwen put her love and energy into her family. They faithfully attended Wichita Avenue United Methodist Church where the family's musical talents were honed and spiritual journeys began. As college time approached, Gwen became the school nurse at Texas Wesleyan University where she began modernizing the nursing care for students. Gwen married Gene Fouts in December of 1983 and enjoyed their retirement years together, traveling by plane, boat and trailer. Traveling with a caravan of travel trailers, she could not wait to be on the road again. They spent many summer months at Fun Valley in Colorado. Gwen loved Gene's four children and family as her own. Christmas was Gwen's favorite holiday, and she loved decorating the house and playing her music throughout the season. Because of the size of the blended family, she would lay out tables of china and crystal twice for each holiday. Everyone pitched in and made these times special memories. Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, Ethel and Edward Ellis; sisters, Pearl Ellis, Ethel Moser, Glenda Freas and Betty Hull; brothers, George Ellis, Harry Ellis, Fred Ellis and Eddie Ellis; her beloved brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and her husbands, Tom Cockerell and Gene Fouts. SURVIVORS: Sister-in-law, Marilyn Ellis; Pamela and Ronald Rushing, Dr. Tom Jr. and Patti Cockerell, LaVonne Cockerell, Perry and Camille Cockerell, Jesse and Laurie Cockerell; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; many beloved nieces and nephews; also, Kathleen and Ivan Towell, David and Esther Fouts, Nancy and Craig Rolen and Susan McGruther; 18 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank all of those who lovingly cared for our sweet mother and "SuSu" during her declining years.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 17, 2019