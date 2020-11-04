1/1
Gwendolyn Gill
1941 - 2020
Gwendolyn Gill
November 18, 1941 - October 27, 2020
Arlington, Texas - Gwendolyn Callicott Gill, 78, of Arlington, TX passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Gwendolyn was born November 18, 1941 in Waldo, AR to the late Harvey "Pete" and Virginia (Herring) Callicott. Gwendolyn married her high school sweetheart in October 1961 and was a devoted Navy wife for 20 years to her late husband Joe H. Gill. She retired after 32 years from Cardinal Health. Her family was her priority in life. She touched so many people with her kind and selfless spirit and made it no secret that her strength came from her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Gwendolyn is survived by her daughters Teresa Collard (Jason) of Arlington, TX, and Melissa Smith (Brad) of Grand Prairie, TX; grandson Spencer Key of Arlington, TX; sisters Sandra Hovarter of Stamps, AR, Marion Barnard (Rickie) of Taylor, AR; brother Mark Callicott (Jill) of Waldo, AR; sister in law Lesby Garland (Raymond) of Buckner, AR.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Shiloh Cemetery in Lamartine, AR under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, www.arthritis.org/donate
To sign the online guestbook or to share a memory visit www.lewisfuneralhome.biz


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Shiloh Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Home - Magnolia
420 North Jackson
Magnolia, AR 71753
(870) 234-1010
