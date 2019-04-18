Gwendolyn Holland Neal FORT WORTH -- Gwendolyn "Gwen" Holland Neal passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Thompson's Harveson & Cole Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Lena Pope Home, 3200 Sanguinet Street, Fort Worth, Texas 76107. Gwen was born on July 21 in Philadelphia, Penn. to Anne Miles Holland and Taylor Griffith Holland. She grew up in Philadelphia and was a graduate of Vanderbilt University where she was a member of the Beta Phi sorority. While at Vanderbilt, she met a handsome medical student, Albert Owen Neal, whom she later married. After graduation, Gwen and Albert selected Parkland Hospital in Dallas for his residency and moved there to start their life together. Soon after Albert completed his residency, Gwen and Albert moved to Fort Worth where he established a successful oral surgery practice and together, they raised a beautiful family. Gwen was very committed to community service and served as president of the Crestwood Neighborhood Association and League of Neighborhoods, the Dental Auxiliary, Garden Club and she was a member of many other community service organizations, including being a dedicated volunteer at Country Day School and Trinity Valley School. She worked tirelessly to improve and preserve neighborhoods and throughout her life maintained her devotion to her beloved Crestwood neighborhood and "trying to make things better" in Fort Worth. Gwen was a member of Rivercrest Country Club and former member of the Fort Worth Boat Club. She was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed planning family holidays, knitting, sewing and writing poems which are cherished by her family. She was good natured, intelligently witty, and a gifted conversationalist. A special thank you to Luis Galindo for his love and dedication. Gwen was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Albert Owen Neal, her parents and her brother, Taylor G. Holland. SURVIVORS: Sister, Nancy H. Blanford; her daughters, Nancy H. Neal Wood and Leslie A. Gray; her son, Col. William W. Neal and daughter-in-law, Suzanne Neal; grandchildren, Tracy A. Gray, Taylor L. Gray, Brandon N. Wood and Ashley A. Neal.



