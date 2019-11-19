|
Gwendolyn "Sue" Snelson OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA.--Gwendolyn "Sue" Snelson, 66, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, with her family by her side in Oklahoma City, Okla. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Alsbury Baptist Church in Burleson, Texas. Flowers may be sent between 8:30 and 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, to Alsbury Baptist Church, 500 NE Alsbury Blvd., Burleson, Texas, 76028. Sue started working for the Hickman Corporation in 1978 and just recently retired June 28h, 2019, after giving them 41 years of service. She enjoyed bowling, reading, going to the casino, and spending countless hours with her grandchildren. Sue was born to Rush and Betty Snelson on Dec. 2, 1952, in Fort Worth, Texas. She was preceded in death by her father, Rush H. Snelson; mother, Betty L. Sparks; brother, Gerald D. Snelson; and great-grandson, Jackson T. Webb. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her partner of 34 years, Joe T. Roland; her son, James S. LeFan and wife, Brenda N. LeFan; her daughter, Teresa G. Webb and husband, Michael R. Webb Jr.; grandchildren, Michael R. Webb III, Abigail N. Webb, Brooklyn P. Webb; great-grandson. Michael R. Webb IV; as well as brothers, Michael E. Snelson, Gary L. Snelson, Stephen L. Snelson; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 19, 2019