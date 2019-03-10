HF "Sonny" Tull FORT WORTH--HF "Sonny" Tull passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. SERVICE: Noon Monday, March 11, with visitation at 10 a.m. prior to service, Fort Worth Masonic Temple, 1100 Henderson St., Fort Worth. Burial: Private. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Fort Worth Scottish Rite Scholarship Foundation in Sonny'ss name as this was one of his passions. Born Oct. 19, 1949, in Conroe, Texas, Sonny lived his entire adult life in Fort Worth. He worked as a painter for several years owning his own business before becoming general secretary for Fort Worth Scottish Rite Bodies for the past 14 years. He was on the board of trustees of Scottish Rite Hospital for 14 years. Sonny was a 33rd-degree Mason for 36 years. Sonny was Worshipful Master three times of South Hills Masonic Lodge and Worthy Patron of South Hills OES. Sonny was dedicated to God, family and his Masonic family. He enjoyed cruising with family and friends. He was deeply loved and gave love in return. He will be missed immensely. Sonny was predeceased by his parents, HF and Mary Tull, and his father-in-law, HC Berry. SURVIVORS: Wife of almost 52 Years, Kathy Tull; son, Eric Tull (Star); daughter, Mandy Shores; grandchildren, Ashley VanWinkle (Anthony), Eric Clay Tull, Savanah Tull (Chase Duckworth), Bailey Shores (Zach Feyrer), Hannah Williams; great-grandchildren, Kaylie and Arlie VanWinkle, Cason Feyrer; sister, Carlena Copeland (Gene); brothers, Ricky Tull, Justus Tull (Kathy); mother-in-law, Jan Berry; brother-in-law, Johnny Berry; sister-in-law, Melinda Monasco; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. "So also you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you."--John 16:22



