H. Maurice Vail Obituary
H. Maurice Vail RICHLAND HILLS -- H. Maurice Vail, 84, passed away Nov. 25, 2019, in Richland Hills, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donate to . View full notice at https://www.greenwoodfuneralhomes.com/obituaries. Maurice was born May 20, 1935, in Rural Altamont, Kan. He married his high school sweetheart, Loretta Sutherland, Sept. 3, 1955, in Parsons, Kan. Together, they raised three children, Rick, Kevin and Lorice, later settling in Fort Worth where he worked for Lockheed Martin for 40 plus years. SURVIVORS: Maurice was blessed with six granddaughters; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 28, 2019
