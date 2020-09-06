H. Thomas Andrew Willard
July 6, 1955 - September 3, 2020
Dallas, TX - H. Thomas Andrew Willard, D.O.. died Thursday, September 3, 2020, in Fort Worth at the age of 65.
Tom was born July 6, 1955, in Kirksville, MO to Ralph and Norma Willard, and was raised in Davenport, IA. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and opened his own practice in Fort Worth where he worked until retiring in 2015. He loved playing chess, backgammon, basketball, and running. He also loved eating donuts and pizza, and drinking tequila on the lake.
He is survived by his two children, Andrew and Natalie Willard; their mother, Sally Stevens; sisters, Laurie Willard, Jane Willard, Ann Willard, and Deanett Dennis-Holley; nieces, Andrea Willard, Leela Willard, and Saura Jost; and close friend and head-nurse of 21 years, Victoria McGee.
Services will be announced after the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice
.