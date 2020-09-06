1/1
H. Thomas Andrew Willard
1955 - 2020
H. Thomas Andrew Willard
July 6, 1955 - September 3, 2020
Dallas, TX - H. Thomas Andrew Willard, D.O.. died Thursday, September 3, 2020, in Fort Worth at the age of 65.
Tom was born July 6, 1955, in Kirksville, MO to Ralph and Norma Willard, and was raised in Davenport, IA. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathy degree from the Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and opened his own practice in Fort Worth where he worked until retiring in 2015. He loved playing chess, backgammon, basketball, and running. He also loved eating donuts and pizza, and drinking tequila on the lake.
He is survived by his two children, Andrew and Natalie Willard; their mother, Sally Stevens; sisters, Laurie Willard, Jane Willard, Ann Willard, and Deanett Dennis-Holley; nieces, Andrea Willard, Leela Willard, and Saura Jost; and close friend and head-nurse of 21 years, Victoria McGee.
Services will be announced after the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice.



Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 6, 2020.
September 5, 2020
Dr Willard was the best. Not only was he a great doctor, he was a great friend. He had compassion for his patients and treated you as if you was family. His staff was always kind and ready to assist. Sense his retirement he has been missed greatly and my heart breaks for the loss. I was blessed to have been a patient, and friend. I will meet you in Heaven Love Betty Palmeiro
Betty Palmeiro
Friend
September 5, 2020
Dr. Willard was an amazing person and I’m so grateful I knew him. Prayers for all.
Barbara Henderson
