Haden Blake Landis HALTOM CITY--The incomparable Haden Blake Landis unintentionally left us much too soon on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. Haden was born Sept. 20, 1993. in Reading, Pa.. After stops in Concord, N.H., and Albuquerque, N.M., Haden moved to Dallas when he was 6 years old. SERVICE: Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service was held yesterday at J.E. Foust and Son Funeral Home in Grapevine. Full obituary and online guestbook at www.foustandsonfuneralhome.com SURVIVORS: Haden is survived by parents, MaryBeth and Jim McMillon of Southlake and Todd E. and Lynn Landis of Dallas; brothers, Shane Landis and Nathan and Glenn McMillon; sister, Naomi Landis; grandmothers, Joann Landis of Reading, Pa., and Barbara McMillon of Houston; soulmate, Lyann Hall and her daughter, the light of Haden's life, Harley Seaton of Haltom City; and loving aunts, uncles and cousins on all sides of the family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.