Haden Blake Landis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Haden's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Haden Blake Landis HALTOM CITY--The incomparable Haden Blake Landis unintentionally left us much too soon on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Chandler, Ariz. Haden was born Sept. 20, 1993. in Reading, Pa.. After stops in Concord, N.H., and Albuquerque, N.M., Haden moved to Dallas when he was 6 years old. SERVICE: Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service was held yesterday at J.E. Foust and Son Funeral Home in Grapevine. Full obituary and online guestbook at www.foustandsonfuneralhome.com SURVIVORS: Haden is survived by parents, MaryBeth and Jim McMillon of Southlake and Todd E. and Lynn Landis of Dallas; brothers, Shane Landis and Nathan and Glenn McMillon; sister, Naomi Landis; grandmothers, Joann Landis of Reading, Pa., and Barbara McMillon of Houston; soulmate, Lyann Hall and her daughter, the light of Haden's life, Harley Seaton of Haltom City; and loving aunts, uncles and cousins on all sides of the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foust & Son Funeral Home
523 S MAIN ST
Grapevine, TX 76051
8174812525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved