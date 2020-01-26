|
|
Harlan Norman Huitt FORT WORTH--Harlan Norman Huitt, born Oct. 31, 1929, peacefully joined his wife, Johnny Lea Huitt, of 70 years in Heaven on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, Birchman Baptist Church, 9100 N Normandale St., Fort Worth, Texas, 76116, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to service. Interment follows in Ashcreek Cemetery. Harlan joined the United States Air Force in 1947 and served his country honorably as an air traffic controller in Guam, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Germany, the Azores, Turkey, and at bases in the states of New York, Illinois, and Texas. He married Johnny on July 30, 1949, at Carswell Air Force Base in Fort Worth. Harlan was the oldest of three children, father to five and all were there when he entered into the Glory of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Harlan was a devoted husband and father and served as a deacon in his church for over 40 years. His service to his family and church will be greatly missed. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Brenda and her husband, Herb; sons, Rick and wife, Jonnie, Jim, Jeff and his wife, Sonny, Mark and his wife, Cathy. He was grandfather to 17 and great-grandfather to 24; and a sister, Pat.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 26, 2020