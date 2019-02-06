Harold Dean Davis POOLVILLE--Harold Dean Davis, 83, a loving father, grandfather and friend, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. FUNERAL: 10 a.m. Friday in White's Chapel of Memories. Burial: Whitt Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 op.m. Thursday at White's Funeral Home. Harold was born June 20, 1935, in Hutchinson County, Texas. He moved his family to Arlington in 1969. Harold became a successful commercial real estate broker and developer. He was named in "Who's Who of Texas" in 1974. Harold's lifelong passion was training bird dogs, field trialing, and judging field trials. Harold was also elected to the Texas Field Trial Hall of Fame. He moved to Parker County in 2002 and continued selling real estate. Harold proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He will be missed by all. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Tom Bithal and Ruby Josephine Davis; and brothers, Algie Davis and Joe Davis. SURVIVORS: Children, Rick Davis and wife, Sharon, Tip Davis and wife, Stacey, Brad Davis and wife, Patty, Leslie Davis Mays and partner, Curt Larson, and Cesar O'Campo-Fuentes and wife, Debbie; partner, Retha Mason; former wife, Joyce Davis Klement; grandchildren, Sherry, Shanon, Shelby, Colton, Tyler, Baleigh, Callie, Kelsi, Trevor, Blake, Cody, Riley, Tanisha, Cesar; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.



