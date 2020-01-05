|
Harold Dennis Shannon FORT WORTH--With his loving wife of 66 years, Dianne, at his side at a local hospital, Harold D. "Hal" Shannon of Fort Worth passed away Christmas morning from complications associated with pneumonia. He was 88. SERVICE: A memorial service and interment at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery will be scheduled for the spring, when the bluebonnets are in bloom. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, he has asked that donations be made to the Organization for Autism Research in Arlington, Va, https://researchautism.org/. Born Dec. 1, 1931, Hal grew up in Fort Worth during the height of the Great Depression. After graduating from Paschal High School in 1949, he enlisted in the Navy and served for 20 years during both the Korean and Vietnam wars. During his service, he earned the Navy Achievement Medal with combat "V," the Presidential Unit Citation, four Good Conduct Awards, the National Defense Service Medal with Bronze Star, The Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Devices and the Vietnam Service Medal with six Bronze Stars. Following his distinguished military career, he earned his Bachelor's degree from Texas Wesleyan College, and worked for the FAA and Raytheon, becoming a world-renowned and much sought after expert in radar operations, installation and training. Hal was preceded in death by his mother, Cora, and sister, Jerry (Grant). He was a good man with a kind and gentle soul and will be greatly missed. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Dianne (Robertson); their children and spouses, James Strang and Brooke, Harold Dennis Jr. and Debbie, Ellen Marie and Leon Dodd, Geoffrey Wayne and Jackie, Ruth Elizabeth and John Talvacchia, Mary Catherine Nickerson; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and six nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 5, 2020