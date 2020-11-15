1/1
Harold Draper
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Draper
August 6, 1942 - November 13, 2020
Azle, Texas - Harold Draper passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 78.
Due to Covid, those that feel comfortable to attend, a graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Mount Olivet Cemetery. There will also be an outdoor 19th Hole at the Drapers House from 3-5pm. Please wear your favorite golf shirt to both.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be The First Tee Fort Worth or Lighthouse Fellowship for Casa Hogar Orphanage.
Harold was born in Indian Creek, Texas on August 6, 1942. He grew up in Bangs, Texas where he graduated high school. He served his country as an Air Force Navigator in the Vietnam War. Later he attended classes at North Texas State University and Texas Christian University. Most recently he was owner of Aquatic Spa Covers.
Harold was an avid golfer and sports fan. He loved spending time with his golf buddies and most of all enjoyed anytime he could spend with his grandkids and great grandkids
He is survived by his wife, Karyn; sisters, Melany Ohlhausen and Melody Muennink (Ronnie); children, Cami Bachman (Matt), Derek Draper (Terri), Lisa Gregory (Gary), Lauri Brewer (Shawn), and Lesli Milan (Tal); he was "Papa" to 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
The Draper's House
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mount Olivet Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biggers Funeral Home - Fort Worth
6100 Azle Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76135
(817) 237-3341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved