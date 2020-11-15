Harold DraperAugust 6, 1942 - November 13, 2020Azle, Texas - Harold Draper passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 78.Due to Covid, those that feel comfortable to attend, a graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Mount Olivet Cemetery. There will also be an outdoor 19th Hole at the Drapers House from 3-5pm. Please wear your favorite golf shirt to both.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be The First Tee Fort Worth or Lighthouse Fellowship for Casa Hogar Orphanage.Harold was born in Indian Creek, Texas on August 6, 1942. He grew up in Bangs, Texas where he graduated high school. He served his country as an Air Force Navigator in the Vietnam War. Later he attended classes at North Texas State University and Texas Christian University. Most recently he was owner of Aquatic Spa Covers.Harold was an avid golfer and sports fan. He loved spending time with his golf buddies and most of all enjoyed anytime he could spend with his grandkids and great grandkidsHe is survived by his wife, Karyn; sisters, Melany Ohlhausen and Melody Muennink (Ronnie); children, Cami Bachman (Matt), Derek Draper (Terri), Lisa Gregory (Gary), Lauri Brewer (Shawn), and Lesli Milan (Tal); he was "Papa" to 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.