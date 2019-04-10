|
|
Harold Eugene Williams BOYD--Harold Eugene Williams, 82, owner-operator of Metroplex Sheet Metal, left this life Monday, April 8, 2019, in Boyd. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Jaybird Cemetery in Reno. Visitation: The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd. Harold was born Aug. 3, 1936, to Herbert and Nadine Witt Williams in Reno, Texas. He married Kimberly Ann Kirtley April 21, 2001, in Boyd. Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Craig; and his grandson, Cameron. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Kim; daughter, Connie Rice and husband, Richard; sons, Rick Williams and wife, Sabra, Kevin Williams and wife, Carol, Mark Brewer and wife, Justice; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gerry and Herbert Williams; numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019