Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christian-Hawkins Funeral Home
100 South Ewing Street
Boyd, TX 76023
(940) 433-5310
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Eugene Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold Eugene Williams Obituary
Harold Eugene Williams BOYD--Harold Eugene Williams, 82, owner-operator of Metroplex Sheet Metal, left this life Monday, April 8, 2019, in Boyd. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Jaybird Cemetery in Reno. Visitation: The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hawkins Funeral Home in Boyd. Harold was born Aug. 3, 1936, to Herbert and Nadine Witt Williams in Reno, Texas. He married Kimberly Ann Kirtley April 21, 2001, in Boyd. Harold was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Craig; and his grandson, Cameron. SURVIVORS: Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Kim; daughter, Connie Rice and husband, Richard; sons, Rick Williams and wife, Sabra, Kevin Williams and wife, Carol, Mark Brewer and wife, Justice; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gerry and Herbert Williams; numerous nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now