|
|
Harold G. Ottmann Jr. BENBROOK--Harold G. "Harry" Ottmann Jr., 93, devoted husband and loving father, passed away six days before his 94th birthday, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: A private interment is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9, at Greenwood Mausoleum with Rev. Gary Lindley presiding. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in the chapel of Arborlawn United Methodist Church, 5001 Briarhaven Road, Fort Worth, 76109. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Doberman Rescue of North Texas, 2021 Rock Creek Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75050 (972-606-1510). Harry was born to parents Harold G. and Lucie Waddell Ottmann on Nov. 10, 1925, at All Saints Episcopal Hospital in Fort Worth. After graduating from R.L. Paschal High School, he served in World War II. Following the war, he attended Texas Christian University and the University of Texas at Austin, where he earned a degree in advertising, and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Harry served in World War II as part of the 8th Army Air Corps, 851st Engineer Aviation Battalion, in the European theater as part of Operation Overlord. He received and distributed classified information and entered it into log books, filed reports and performed various administrative duties. Harry was knowledgeable with Army Air Corps procedures and regulations and served as an engineer installing interlocking steel plank landing strips at Le Bourget Field in France, to help B-17 and B-24 aircraft land successfully in a very wet and rainy environment. He was most proud of his military service and enjoyed telling colorful stories about his experiences there. He was one of the few World War II veterans left in Fort Worth. Harry was the proud and successful owner of Ottmann Advertising Agency, winning numerous awards for various clients, including the Fort Worth Fat Stock Show and Rodeo, where he was publicity director for decades and was instrumental in bringing big name country music entertainers to perform. He served as president of the Ad Club of Fort Worth, governor of the 10th District American Advertising Federation, and won the district's prestigious Silver Medal Award in 1983. Harry was named a Paul Harris Fellow in Rotary International, was president and a lifetime member of the Fort Worth Kennel Club and served as a delegate to the American Kennel Club in New York for 13 years. He taught advertising in the evening college at TCU and was a member of Moslah Shrine Temple, serving as its publicity director for the circus. He and his family were longtime members of Westcliff United Methodist Church, where he served as secretary and vice chairman of the administrative board. He adored his dogs, and with wife, Nadine, owned, showed, finished and judged Doberman Pinschers. He also authored a regular newspaper column on dogs for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert D. and Gerald L. Ottmann; niece, Jan Ottmann; and sisters-in-law, Ora Ottmann and Janice L. Eden. SURVIVORS: He is survived by the love of his life, Nadine, his wife of 69 years; his son and daughter, Jerri and her husband, Charles Akers; granddaughters, Lauren McCauley and her fiance, Robert "Jody" Moore, and Addison Akers; grandson, Rylan Akers; nephew, Jeff Ottmann; niece, Judi Ottmann; and brother-in-law, Johnny F. Eden.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 9, 2019