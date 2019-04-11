Home

Harold Kenneth Smith Obituary
Harold Kenneth Smith FOREST HILL -- Harold Kenneth Smith, 99, met Jesus face-to-face Monday, April 8, 2019. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Harold was born April 2, 1920. He was a longtime resident of the city of Forest Hill for 61 years. Harold served in World War II in the Coast Guard. After retiring from Mid-Continent Supply in 1984, he worked diligently serving his family, church and community. He was preceded in death by wife, Rita Helena Smith; and son, Kenneth Roy Smith. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Rita Gayle Littleton of Forest Hill and Carolyn Hanke of Burleson; grandchildren, Lisa Wagner (Matt), Gary Hawley, Jr. (SaraJane), Perry Burney, Jr., Jessica Moore (Kevin), Matt Hanke, Noah Smith (Christy) and Robert Bell; and many great and great great grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 11, 2019
