Harold Luebbert KELLER--Harold Johann Dietrich Luebbert, 78, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. A proud American citizen who immigrated from Germany when he was 14, Harold had a successful career in the food industry. While Harold believed in hard work, he enjoyed spending time with his family especially cherishing moments with his grandchildren. He enjoyed snorkeling in Hawaii, Australian cruises, scuba diving in the Caribbean, and chose Myrtle Beach, S.C., as his last resting place because it holds many precious memories with his family. Harold will be remembered as a man who was kind, generous, and loved God. SURVIVORS: He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 55 years, Diana Luebbert; son, Eric Luebbert; daughter, Kim Williams; grandsons, Caleb and Benjamin Williams; granddaughter, Landry Luebbert; brother, Hans Luebbert; cousin, Inge Zlotnick; nieces, Stacey Edwards and Shelly Spikes; extended family in Germany; and beloved grandhorse, Trixie. He will truly be missed. MEMORIALS: As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to the Renal Cancer Association and an acknowledgement sent to [email protected] View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 11, 2019