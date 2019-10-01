Home

Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
(817) 831-0511
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Rosehill Cemetery.
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:30 PM
Mount Olivet Chapel - Greenwood Funerals Cremation
2301 North Sylvania Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76111
View Map
Harold "Sonny" Meadows Obituary
Harold "Sonny" Meadows WILLOW PARK--Harold "Sonny" Meadows, 80, of Willow Park went to be with our Lord on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends. FUNERAL: 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: 2 p.m. Thursday in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Sonny was born April 18, 1939, to Henry and Helen Sorrells in Cleburne, Texas. Sonny served in the USAF from 1959 to 1965 and worked for TESCO/TXU/Oncor in various capacities for 55 years, his last position being a right-of-way negotiator. His love of singing carried from high school well into his adult life and also playing drums in various amateur country bands. He was well-known for his smoked briskets. He served for several years as a member/representative of the Civitan Club of Arlington and the Southwest Football Officials Association. Sonny was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Marie Leonard; and father, Henry Ford Sorrells. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughters, Kim Burchfield, Tyler Meadows and Paige Meadows; and seven grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 1, 2019
