Harold Edward Moore

July 27, 1928 - November 4, 2020

Arlington, Texas - Harold Edward Moore was born in East St. Louis, Illinois on July 27, 1928, the son of Edward Moore and Mary Francis Avault Moore. He passed away November 4, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife Nona Aston Moore and daughters Tracey Suzanne Hill and Marena LeMasters Gault and husband Roger Gault, and his adored sister Joan Kerr, as well as his much loved grandchildren Katherine Hill Mudd and husband Chris Mudd, Bradley Thomas Hill, Marielle Lee LeMasters, and William Edward LeMasters, as well as son in law Bob Stewart and daughter in law Kendra Aston. He was preceded in death by stepchildren Jeffrey Weldon Aston and Sharon Aston Stewart, and his loving brother James William Moore.

Harold graduated from Texas Western College, Vanderbilt University Law, and graduated from The University of Texas School of Law with a Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1955. He was licensed to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1957, and licensed to practice law in the state of Texas. He was Texas Board Certified in Labor Law, Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service. Harold served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

Harold worked with the office of the state attorney general in Austin before joining the industrial relations department of General Dynamics in Fort Worth. He also was a member of the General Dynamics Speakers Bureau.

Harold was General Manager of North Texas Contractors Association. He made agreements with local unions in a 29-county area of North Texas to act legally as their bargaining agent. The association was a pioneering experiment in regional labor-management cooperation.

Harold taught Labor Relations at The University of Texas at Arlington for many years while traveling the country hearing and settling arbitration cases as an independent arbitrator. Harold published Arbitration Opinions in 25 volumes of the Labor Relations Reporter, as well as in the Bureau of National Affairs.

Harold was a member of the National Academy of Arbitrators, and was an American Arbitration Association Panel Member. He was a panel member for the Cities of Houston, and Ft. Worth, TX, Lone Star Steel, and Pueblo, Co. Harold was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Rotarian, SAE fraternity, and an active member of his church serving as an usher and leader of the Men's Discussion Group.

Services: A viewing will be held from 11-12 p.m. Monday, November 30, at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Arlington followed by the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 2:15 p.m. at DFW National Cemetery, Dallas.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store