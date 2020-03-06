Home

Gregory W. Spencer Funeral Directors, Inc.
4000 Miller Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76119-0159
(817) 531-8666
Harold N. White FORT WORTH -- Harold N. White passed at the age of 90 on February 24, 2020. SERVICE: Saturday, 11:00 AM at Berea Baptist Church, 6901 Forest Hill Dr. Wake: Friday, 7 to 8 PM at the Church. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Harold retired from General Dynamics. SURVIVORS: wife, Pearlie White; daughter, Virginia White Faycette; 1 grandchild, 1 great-grandchild and 1 great-great-grand child; niece: Delta White Harris and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 6, 2020
