|
|
Harold "Smitty" Smithson BURLESON -- Harold Smithson "Smitty" 83, Passed in peace Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the age of 83, in Burleson. SERVICE: 10 a.m., Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Mountain Valley Funeral Home. Burial: Caddo Cemetery, Joshua, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at Mountain Valley Funeral Home. Harold was born in Carson, Texas on Fielder Farm, November 19, 1935 to Jewel and Leora. He proudly served in the United States Air Force as a training instructor and retired from Miller Brewery. Preceded in death by his wife, Madeline; parents, Jewel Smithson and Leora Black; sister, Dorothy Lambert. SURVIVORS: his son, Russell and wife, Somboon; son, Brian; grandchildren, Larissa, Tiffany, Cassie and Colby; along with one great-grandson, Kash. He is also survived by his sisters, Pat Nix and Jeannette Mingus; and many other family members and friends. MOUNTAIN VALLEY FUNERAL HOME 3407 SW Wilshire Blvd 817-426-3200 Joshua, Texas 76058
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019