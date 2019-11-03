Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
3407 SW Wilshire Blvd.
Joshua, TX 76058
(817) 426-3200
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Smithson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold "Smitty" Smithson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold "Smitty" Smithson Obituary
Harold "Smitty" Smithson BURLESON -- Harold Smithson "Smitty" 83, Passed in peace Thursday, October 31, 2019 at the age of 83, in Burleson. SERVICE: 10 a.m., Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Mountain Valley Funeral Home. Burial: Caddo Cemetery, Joshua, Texas. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, November 4, 2019 at Mountain Valley Funeral Home. Harold was born in Carson, Texas on Fielder Farm, November 19, 1935 to Jewel and Leora. He proudly served in the United States Air Force as a training instructor and retired from Miller Brewery. Preceded in death by his wife, Madeline; parents, Jewel Smithson and Leora Black; sister, Dorothy Lambert. SURVIVORS: his son, Russell and wife, Somboon; son, Brian; grandchildren, Larissa, Tiffany, Cassie and Colby; along with one great-grandson, Kash. He is also survived by his sisters, Pat Nix and Jeannette Mingus; and many other family members and friends. MOUNTAIN VALLEY FUNERAL HOME 3407 SW Wilshire Blvd 817-426-3200 Joshua, Texas 76058
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -