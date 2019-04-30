Home

James Harold Tetts TOW -- James Harold Tetts passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Tow, Texas at the age of 51. SERVICE: A memorial service will be held at a later date in Arlington, Texas. He was born November 7, 1967 in Fort Worth. James was a resident of Tow for one and a half years since coming from Arlington. James is preceded by his parents, James A. Tetts and Katherine (Rawlings). SURVIVORS: wife, Sonya Tetts; daughter, Savanah Lynn Tetts; and brother, Eddie Adams. WALDROPE-HATFIELD-HAWTHORNE FUNERAL HOMES, INC. 900 Industrial Blvd. Kingsland, Texas 78639 325-388-6767
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 30, 2019
