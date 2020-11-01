1/1
Harold Thompson
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Thompson
June 8, 1925 - October 28, 2020
Crowley, Texas - Harold W. Thompson, 95, of Crowley, Texas, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts on June 6, 1925. Harold graduated from Paschal H.S. Harold (Tee) worked at General Dynamics for 42 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and had a passion for sports, hunting and fishing. He is preceded in death by Evelyn Joyce Thompson.
He is survived by children Harold W. Thompson Jr. (Bo) and Sheila Shelton and grandchildren Jessi Smith and husband Nathan Smith.
Graveside service: Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 12:30pm at Crowley Cemetery 300 N Hampton Rd, Crowley, TX 76036


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Crowley Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
8172931350
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved