Harold Thompson

June 8, 1925 - October 28, 2020

Crowley, Texas - Harold W. Thompson, 95, of Crowley, Texas, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts on June 6, 1925. Harold graduated from Paschal H.S. Harold (Tee) worked at General Dynamics for 42 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and had a passion for sports, hunting and fishing. He is preceded in death by Evelyn Joyce Thompson.

He is survived by children Harold W. Thompson Jr. (Bo) and Sheila Shelton and grandchildren Jessi Smith and husband Nathan Smith.

Graveside service: Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 12:30pm at Crowley Cemetery 300 N Hampton Rd, Crowley, TX 76036





