Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Vern Freeman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold Vern Freeman Obituary
Harold Vern Freeman MCKINNEY--A word from the family: Several years before his death on Sunday, April 14, 2019, Harold prepared this brief statement for this occasion. Reflections on My Life "I was blessed by my family life. Fortunate to have been born and raised in the home of C. Wade and Roena Freeman, I had the opportunity to grow up in a stable Christian family environment. At the age of fifteen, Alice (Punzy) Randolph and I gave our hearts to each other. At the age of twenty-one, we gave our lives to each other in marriage, and we have had the privilege of sixty-one years of faithful marriage. Our love was enriched by our children: son, Hal Freeman and his wife, Tonya, of Auburn, California, and daughter, Amy Wyatt and her husband, Dennis, of McKinney, Texas. Our love expanded to include our grandchildren: Amy's daughters, Krista Smith and Kayla Smith; Tonya's daughter, Marli Box; and Dennis' daughters, Rebecca Miller, Sarah Saxton, and Emily LeWinter. Our love will live on through our cherished great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Ellie Miller, Patrick and Harry Saxton, Emily and Robert LeWinter, and Caitlin and Cody Engel. My professional life was also a privilege. During the first twenty years, I was blessed by loving care from members of four churches I was privileged to serve as pastor. During the remaining twenty-six years I had the opportunity of shared collegiality on the faculty of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas." MEMORIAL SERVICE: will occur during the coming weeks, at a time and place yet to be determined. The family will welcome friends at that time. Flowers will be provided by the family only, please. Interment: Private. MEMORIALS: Any memorials may be given to the . TURRENTINE JACKSON MORROW RIDGEVIEW MEMORIAL PARK McKinney, 972-562-2601 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
Download Now