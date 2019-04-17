Harold Vern Freeman MCKINNEY--A word from the family: Several years before his death on Sunday, April 14, 2019, Harold prepared this brief statement for this occasion. Reflections on My Life "I was blessed by my family life. Fortunate to have been born and raised in the home of C. Wade and Roena Freeman, I had the opportunity to grow up in a stable Christian family environment. At the age of fifteen, Alice (Punzy) Randolph and I gave our hearts to each other. At the age of twenty-one, we gave our lives to each other in marriage, and we have had the privilege of sixty-one years of faithful marriage. Our love was enriched by our children: son, Hal Freeman and his wife, Tonya, of Auburn, California, and daughter, Amy Wyatt and her husband, Dennis, of McKinney, Texas. Our love expanded to include our grandchildren: Amy's daughters, Krista Smith and Kayla Smith; Tonya's daughter, Marli Box; and Dennis' daughters, Rebecca Miller, Sarah Saxton, and Emily LeWinter. Our love will live on through our cherished great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Ellie Miller, Patrick and Harry Saxton, Emily and Robert LeWinter, and Caitlin and Cody Engel. My professional life was also a privilege. During the first twenty years, I was blessed by loving care from members of four churches I was privileged to serve as pastor. During the remaining twenty-six years I had the opportunity of shared collegiality on the faculty of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas." MEMORIAL SERVICE: will occur during the coming weeks, at a time and place yet to be determined. The family will welcome friends at that time. Flowers will be provided by the family only, please. Interment: Private. MEMORIALS: Any memorials may be given to the . TURRENTINE JACKSON MORROW RIDGEVIEW MEMORIAL PARK McKinney, 972-562-2601 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

