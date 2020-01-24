|
Harold Warren Baird BENBROOK -- Harold Warren Baird, 93, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11 a.m. Friday at Benbrook United Methodist Church. Graveside: 2:30 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Memorial Park. He was born July 11, 1926, in Temple, Texas to Joseph and Lelia Baird. After growing up in Temple, Harold joined the U.S. Navy and was a WWII veteran. Odessa, Texas became his next home and there he met the love of his life, Betty Jeanne Walker. They married on Nov. 13, 1948, and spent the next 71 years together. Their marriage was blessed with a large family of four children, 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Harold was a devout Christian, and a member of Benbrook United Methodist Church. He loved fishing, woodworking, enjoyed watching birds and wildlife, and sitting on the back porch swing with Betty. He will be remembered for his strong character, wise words and witty sense of humor. SURVIVORS: Wife, Betty Baird; daughter, Lelia Smith and husband, Robert; son, Warren Baird (deceased) and wife, Leslie; daughter, Brenda Perkins Zorger and husband, Bill; son, Dale Baird and wife, Linda; 12 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 24, 2020