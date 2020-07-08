1/1
Harold Wayne Lockman
1934 - 2020
Harold Wayne Lockman HURST--Harold Wayne Lockman was born to Owen and Opal Lockman on Nov. 29, 1934, in Leary, Texas, and passed Saturday, July 4, 2020. He married Evelyn Brown on June 9, 1956, and was married for 39 1/2 years until her passing Dec. 5, 1996. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, in Greenwood Memorial Park, with a viewing at 9:30 a.m., prior to the service. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harold's memory to The First Tee of Fort Worth. (firstteeftworth.org) Harold played on the baseball, football and track teams in Hooks, Texas. He worked for Anadite in Hurst, Texas, for over 30 years. He enjoyed playing baseball at Fort Bliss while in the Army. When Harold was discharged from the service and moved back to Fort Worth, it was apparent his best option was to play fast pitch softball. Harold found fast pitch softball to be well organized and very competitive. Teams would travel out of town for most weekends during the spring and summer months to play in tournaments. They had very good players and were successful on the field. This team won the TAAF state Championship six times in seven years. Harold played his first round of golf when he was 28 years of age. He played 411 rounds of golf in one calendar year. He first shot his age at 67 years of age as of this date he shot his age 1,120 times. He was a member of Diamond Oaks Country Club and TAAF Hall of Fame. Harold was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Darrell Lockman and Charles Lockman; and sister, Carolyn Sue Beans. SURVIVORS: Dorothy Lockman; sister-in-law, Roy Beans; brother-in-law, nieces and nephews; best friend, Linda Reynolds; and loving friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Viewing
09:30 AM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
