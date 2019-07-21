Harold Wendell Poage SAGINAW--Harold Wendell Poage, 84, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home in Saginaw. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Denton Bible Church. Harold was born in Plainview, Texas, July 21, 1934, to William Clifton and Mary Poage. His father, a farmer, moved the family of eight children to Tulia, Texas. Harold and his wife of 67 years, Carolyn Meadows, were married Dec. 23, 1951. Harold became a Christian and felt called to be a pastor when he was in junior high school. After graduating from Tulia High, Harold attended Wayland Baptist College and became the first member of his family to graduate from college. He later attended Southwestern Baptist Seminary. During his 33 years as a minister, he pastored churches in Texas, Ohio, Michigan, Florida and Missouri. Harold left pastoring to become a vice president at Dallas Baptist University and later at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary until he retired in 2000. Over his long life in ministry, Harold had the privilege of preaching in over 200 churches. Since retiring to Saginaw, Harold and Carolyn have been members of Denton Bible Church. Harold was preceded in death by his parents and six of his siblings. SURVIVORS: Harold is survived by Carolyn; and their children, David Poage (Jan), Kathryn Down (Randy), Wayne Poage (Melody), and Rebecca Ryden (Brad). He leaves behind 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sibling, Roy (Kay).



Published in Star-Telegram on July 21, 2019