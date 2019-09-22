Home

Laurel Land Funeral Home and Laurel Land Memorial Park
7100 CROWLEY RD
Fort Worth, TX 76134
(817) 293-1350
Harrell A. Sperry

Harrell A. Sperry Obituary
Harrell S. Sperry CROWLEY/FORT WORTH--Harrell A. Sperry, 93, passed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in Laurel Land Main Chapel. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Mr. Sperry was born Sept. 28, 1925, in McKinney, Texas, to Oscar A. Sperry and Orpha Trantham Sperry. He was a longtime heating and air-conditioning technician who was loved by his customers, a veteran of World War II, and a member of Highland Church of Christ. He was loved dearly by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, a sister, three brothers, a son, and a grandson. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his sons, Danny and wife, Tommie, Wesley, and Ron; daughter, Joyce and husband, Ronnie; brother, Delbert and wife, Nancy; grandchildren, Paul and wife, Mildred, James and wife, Robin, and Beth; great-grandson, Eric; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 22, 2019
