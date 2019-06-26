|
|
Harriet Ann Wright RIVER OAKS--Harriet Ann Wright, 75, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Friday in Greenwood Chapel. Harriet was born June 8, 1944, to Warren Bollmann and Jane Connell Bollmann in Milwaukee, Wis. She retired from Cantey & Hanger Law Firm after 30 years of service. Harriet was a 29-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary where she served Unit 626 faithfully and with passion. She worked tirelessly and used her creative flair and talents to ensure the success of her Unit. She volunteered many hours to support her local military service members, community and the Auxiliary. She will be remembered as an outstanding mother, friend, volunteer, patriot and ally. Harriet will be dearly missed, and she will forever be in our hearts. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Wendy Jane Wright and Robin Sue Wright; brothers, Tim Bollmann and Roci Bollmann; sisters, Laurene Thompson, Carey Locke and Tara Bollmann; beloved niece, Rachelle Bollmann; and many other beloved extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 26, 2019