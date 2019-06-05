Harrison Gene Gwinn LUBBOCK -- Harrison Gene Gwinn of Hurst, Texas passed away on May 29, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born on August 4, 1938 in Wichita Falls, Texas to William Harrison and Iris Floy Gwinn. SERVICE: Celebration services will begin at 10 a.m. at College Hill Church of Christ with interment to follow at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. Visitation for family will be from 5 to 6 p.m. on June 7 at Bluebonnet Funeral Home with friends invited to join from 6 to 8 p.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation by mail at, 21301 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 320/PMB 226, Estero, Florida 33928. Or by clicking on the link below. Geno was raised in the John T. White area, graduated from Handley High School in 1956. He married his soul-mate and forever love, Norma Jane Scott on July 12, 1958. He worked for Teledyne Merla, Otis Engineering and Mayco Pallet company. He served as an elder at Pipeline Road Church of Christ and used his gift as a song leader for several churches most recently attending College Hill Church of Christ. He loved officiating high school basketball as part of the Southwest Official Association of Texas, Ft. Worth Chapter. Gene enjoyed family vacations that included dear friends to Arkansas lakes for boating and skiing. He also enjoyed golfing and lived to attend his kids and grandkids events. Geno and Janie loved spending time with dear friends, playing bridge. He was a part of the "Errorless Eight" who began friendships in high school that continue now with the weekly sharing of coffee and the tall tales of their youth. Geno is preceded in death by his parents, brothers David Gwinn and Gary Gwinn, and his niece, Charla Gwinn. SURVIVORS: Gene is survived by his wife, Janie Gwinn who now lives in Lubbock; son, Scott Gwinn and wife, DeAnn of Lubbock; daughter, Gayla Hunt and husband, Shane of Seattle; grandchildren, Logan Hunt of Seattle, Carter Gwinn of Denver, Bronwyn Hunt of New York & Mackenzie Gwinn of Denver; brother, Tommy Gwinn and wife, Kathy of Granbury; and ten nieces and nephews.



