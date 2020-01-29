Home

Harry Allen Roberts Sr.

Harry Allen Roberts Sr. Obituary
Harry Allen Roberts Sr. ARLINGTON--Harry Allen Roberts Sr., 82, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Fort Worth. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to at donate.cancer.org, or Open Arms Health Clinic, 3311 Little Road, Arlington, TX 76016. Harry was born Sept. 23, 1937, in Alta Vista, Kan., to Harry Henry Roberts and Nellie Acuff Roberts. He was raised in Emporia, Kan., and married his sweetheart, Margaret Collinge, on April 14, 1957. An Arlington resident for the past 53 years, he was a member of St. Barnabas United Methodist Church. He retired as program control manager of the Space Program from what is now known as Lockheed Martin. His passion and love was for his family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. He loved working with youth leagues and organizations as well as being an active member of his church, and he volunteered with many organizations. Most of all, he loved traveling the world with his best friend and love of his life, Margaret. Harry was preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters, Jean Findley, June Conwell and Nancy Schmidt. SURVIVORS: Wife of 62 years, Margaret Collinge Roberts; sons, Allen Roberts and his wife, Susi, and Doug Roberts; grandchildren, Dr. Chris Roberts and wife, Amber, Alex and Mike Roberts, Trevor Roberts, Brooke Roberts and Aiden Park; and great-granddaughter, Emma Roberts.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 29, 2020
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
