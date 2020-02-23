|
|
Harry Clarence "Cal" Haley FORT WORTH--Harry "Cal" Haley, 85, entered eternal rest Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. He was a fifth-generation descendant of Kunta Kinte, celebrated in the novel "Roots," written by Alex Haley. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 4100 Horne St. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Harry was born July 30, 1934, to Conway and Ethyl Haley. A 1951 graduate of I.M. Terrell High School, he served 20 years in the U.S. Air Force and worked 20 years for the Department of Defense. SURVIVORS: Daughters, Courtene'y Martin and Mia Ellison (Roy); stepson, Charles Edington; grandchildren, Whitney Elison, Quiesha Edington, Kashmir Phidd (Janoy), Brandon Ellison, Jordan Chatman, Denise Young and Mikaya Martin; devoted partner, Marcelia "Ann" Knox; many other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020