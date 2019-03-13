|
|
Harry Doyle Coble MANSFIELD--Harry Doyle Coble, 86, of passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, surrounded by the family whom he dearly loved. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Jude Catholic Church in Mansfield. Doyle was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Ruby Tye Coble; son, Steven Mark Coble; parents, Harry and Benita Coble; and brother, Roger Coble. SURVIVORS: Doyle is survived by his children, daughter, Teresa Coble Sherwood and husband, Donald, of Mansfield, son, Paul Coble and wife, Jill, of Rendon, daughter, Kimberly Coble Looney and husband, Mike, of Mansfield, and son, Timothy Coble and wife, Anki, of Chez Bonneau, France; grandchildren, Sam Sherwood, Emily Sherwood Ramirez, Paige Coble, Brian Coble, Kelli Looney, Laura Looney, Andrew Coble and Sarah Coble; and great-grandchildren, Cooper and Quinn Coble, and Bennett and Ila Ramirez; brothers, Lonnie Coble, Billy Coble and John Coble.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2019