Harry E. Phillips
Harry E. Phillips TOLAR--Harry E. Phillips passed away June 12, 2020 at the age of 85. MEMORIAL SERVICE: will be Saturday, June 20 at the Tolar Baptist Church at 11 a.m. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Tolar Baptist Church Benevolence Fund. He was born in Lake Placid, N.Y. March 7, 1935 and lived in Tolar, Texas. He read many books about Texas and decided at an early age he would come to Texas. He joined the Air Force in 1953. He graduated at the top of his Basic Training class and chose Shepard A.F.B. in Wichita Falls, Texas. Nine months later he came to Carswell A.F.B. in Fort Worth. He married Peggy Jones in 1955. He served his country for 21 years. First in the Strategic Air Command where he worked on the B-36 and B-52. Second he was part of the crews that went down in the silos of the Atlas Missiles surrounding Altus, Oklahoma. Third he was a Radio/Radar Technician. He retired in 1974 and worked for Lockheed. He retired in 1996. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Peggy; son, David and wife, Elaine; son, Tim and wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Michael and wife, Krystal, Ben and wife, Ally, Brian, and Ashley; Great-grandchildren, Madeline, Tanner, Thad, Cade, and Temperance.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 17, 2020.
