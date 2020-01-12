|
Harry Griffith Jr. FORT WORTH--Harry Griffith Jr., 92, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Fort Worth. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Harry was born Dec. 19, 1927, in Springfield, Mo., to Harry Griffith Sr. and Mary Kirby Griffith. He served in the U.S. Navy. Harry retired from General Motors. Harry was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Gloria Robin Griffith, on Feb. 13, 2017. SURVIVORS: Sons, Jesse Griffith and wife, Sherry, John Griffith, and James Griffith; daughter, Tory Bruny and husband, Dan; sister, Faye Sweet and husband, Louis; grandchildren, Rachel Beason, Jacob Beason and Matt Griffith; and four great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020