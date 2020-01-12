Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Griffith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Griffith Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Griffith Jr. Obituary
Harry Griffith Jr. FORT WORTH--Harry Griffith Jr., 92, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Fort Worth. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in Moore Memorial Gardens, Arlington. Harry was born Dec. 19, 1927, in Springfield, Mo., to Harry Griffith Sr. and Mary Kirby Griffith. He served in the U.S. Navy. Harry retired from General Motors. Harry was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Gloria Robin Griffith, on Feb. 13, 2017. SURVIVORS: Sons, Jesse Griffith and wife, Sherry, John Griffith, and James Griffith; daughter, Tory Bruny and husband, Dan; sister, Faye Sweet and husband, Louis; grandchildren, Rachel Beason, Jacob Beason and Matt Griffith; and four great-grandchildren.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -