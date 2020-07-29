1/1
Harry J. Schuss
Harry J. Schuss FORT WORTH--Harry J. Schuss, 88, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with an aggressive cancer. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday in Independence Chapel, Greenwood Mausoleum. Entombment: Greenwood Mausoleum. A celebration of Harry's joy of life will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: The family appreciates the many messages of support and encouragement during Harry's illness and suggests, in lieu of flowers, contributions be given to your preferred charity. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Tania K. Schuss and her son, Tommy Kim; children, Melinda Bothe (Ned) of Chester, Va., Pam Mericle of Grapevine, Brian Schuss (Theresa) of Katy and Lana Bragan (Keaton) of Jacksonville, Fla.; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Service
10:00 AM
Independence Chapel, Greenwood Mausoleum
