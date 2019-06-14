Harry Kelly GRANBURY -- Harry Kelly, 78, passed away June 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with nerve cancer. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: to be at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Community Hospice of Texas, JDRF or a . The baby of nine, Harry was born January 26, 1941 in Rochester, NY to William and Cora Kelly. In 1971, work sent Harry to help install the transit system at the new DFW airport. There he met the love of his life, Joy, who became his partner and wife. They moved to New York, Boston, Chicago, Kansas City and back to Texas in 1991. Harry went to Holy Cross grammar school in Rochester and he still counts his many classmates as lifelong friends. Harry proudly served in the US Navy, then returned to Rochester to graduate from RIT (Rochester Institute of Technology). He worked in the railroad industry, first as a Application Engineer and then moved into the sales of railroad equipment. Harry became good friends with his many customers. With various meetings and conferences, the Kelly's visited every state in the US. After retiring in 2005, the Kelly's moved to Granbury. Harry enjoyed golfing, fishing, working with Habitat for Humanity, woodworking and following his adopted college, TCU and all their sports teams. Harry was admired and loved by all that knew him. His kindness, quick wit and good humor brought a smile to all that met him. SURVIVORS: Harry is survived by his wife, Joy, several nieces and nephews and countless friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary