Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Sarrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Lee Sarrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry Lee Sarrett Obituary
Harry Lee Sarrett FORT WORTH -- Harry Lee Sarrett, 71, passed peacefully Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. GRAVESIDE: 2 p.m., Sat., Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Fri., Greenwood. Harry was born June 14, 1948, to his very proud parents, George D. Sarrett and Anna (Lee) Sarrett. Harry was a respected site manager for Burns McDonnell out of Kansas City, Kan. Harry has worked in the power industry for 40 years. In his spare time, he loved to read, watch his beloved Dallas Cowboys, and travel, but the thing he enjoyed the most was spending time with his loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sandra Compton; and brother, Gary Sarrett. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 42 years, Carolyn Sarrett; children, Carey Sarrett, Kevin Sarrett and wife, Lisa, Kelly Akers and wife, Racheal, Tiffany Zak and husband, Lenny; siblings, Mike Sarrett and wife, Cathi, George D. Sarrett II, Vicki Wheeler and husband, George; grandchildren, Ashley Sarrett, Alan Sarrett, Tyler Akers, Brittany Zak, and Kennedy Zak; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many, many friends who loved and adored him. In Harry's words, "I had a great ride! Love to all the passengers who were aboard". "OH THE LAST GOODBYE'S THE HARDEST ONE TO SAY, AND THIS IS WHERE THE COWBOY RIDES AWAY." - George Strait
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
Read More
- ADVERTISEMENT -