Harry Lee Sarrett FORT WORTH -- Harry Lee Sarrett, 71, passed peacefully Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. GRAVESIDE: 2 p.m., Sat., Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Fri., Greenwood. Harry was born June 14, 1948, to his very proud parents, George D. Sarrett and Anna (Lee) Sarrett. Harry was a respected site manager for Burns McDonnell out of Kansas City, Kan. Harry has worked in the power industry for 40 years. In his spare time, he loved to read, watch his beloved Dallas Cowboys, and travel, but the thing he enjoyed the most was spending time with his loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sandra Compton; and brother, Gary Sarrett. SURVIVORS: Loving wife of 42 years, Carolyn Sarrett; children, Carey Sarrett, Kevin Sarrett and wife, Lisa, Kelly Akers and wife, Racheal, Tiffany Zak and husband, Lenny; siblings, Mike Sarrett and wife, Cathi, George D. Sarrett II, Vicki Wheeler and husband, George; grandchildren, Ashley Sarrett, Alan Sarrett, Tyler Akers, Brittany Zak, and Kennedy Zak; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many, many friends who loved and adored him. In Harry's words, "I had a great ride! Love to all the passengers who were aboard". "OH THE LAST GOODBYE'S THE HARDEST ONE TO SAY, AND THIS IS WHERE THE COWBOY RIDES AWAY." - George Strait
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 12, 2020