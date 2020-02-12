|
Harry Millerd RIVER OAKS--Harry Millerd, 85, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Thursday in Greenwood Chapel. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood. Harry was born in Jerome, Ark., to Lemuel J. Millerd and Maud Watson. He was raised on a farm in Arkansas, picking cotton and laying up rice fields. People said he was the best tractor driver in Arkansas. He loved driving those tractors, but he left Arkansas and came to Texas with his oldest brother and that is where he met the love of his life, Mickie Cook. They both worked and retired from Tarrant County Criminal District courts, Mickie as an administrative court clerk and Harry as a court bailiff. SURVIVORS: Wife of 63 years, Mickie; daughter, Sherrie Richerson and husband, Bob; son, Shane Millerd and wife, Rose; grandsons, Jonathan Richerson, Michael and David Millerd; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Jim Tom Millerd and Kenneth Millerd; and numberous nieces, nephews and cousins.
