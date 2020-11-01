Harry Richard Miller Jr.
February 16, 1950 - October 28, 2020
River Oaks, Texas - Harry Richard Miller, Jr. died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after suffering a heart attack on Sunday.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the River Oaks Food Pantry (https://www.riveroaksumc.org
) or the National Audubon Society.
With a doctorate in Mechanical Engineering, he worked in Manufacturing and Processes with General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin for 35 years. Please let the family know through the Biggers website if you would like to take part in a future, post-COVID celebration of Harry's life.
Harry also had a lifelong dedication to blood donation, so please consider donating blood in his honor.
Survivors: Harry passed surrounded by his wife of 32 years, Carol Wickenheiser Miller, and his five daughters, Freida, Audrey, Kimberley, Amanda, and Abigail. He is also survived by his brothers, Adrian, Jan, and Darryl Bordlemay; and his eight grandchildren, Tony, Nico, Althea, Olive, Leotine, Michael, Townes, and Cyrus.