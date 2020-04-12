|
|
Harry T. Stucker FORT WORTH--Harry T. Stucker passed away at home on Thursday, April 9, 2020. FUNERAL: Private. A Celebration of Life with friends and family will be scheduled at Colonial Country Club at a date to be determined. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to University Christian Church of Fort Worth, North Texas Humane Society or Wine for a Cause benefiting Cook Children's Hospital. Harry T. Stucker was born Oct. 7, 1925, in Lawrence, Kansas, to parents, Harry M. Stucker and Dorothy T. Stucker. Harry graduated from Lawrence Memorial High School in 1943 as an honor student. He was also active in interscholastic athletics and was a member of Lawrence High School's Kansas State Championship football team. He attended the University of Kansas and received both a Bachelor's and a Master's degree in Aeronautical Engineering in 1947 and 1948, respectively. In 1975, he also received a Master's degree in Business Administration from TCU. In the spring of 1947, while completing his graduate studies, Harry married Anna Muhlenbruch in Argonia, Kansas. This marriage lasted over seven decades and was filled with love and respect. Harry was an avid golfer and enjoyed many rounds at Colonial Country Club. Anna and Harry enjoyed many mutual interests, including raising a wonderful family, worldwide travel, snow skiing, classical music, and caring for family pets. Following graduation from KU, Harry was employed in the Engineering Department of Convair, which later became the Fort Worth Division of General Dynamics. Mr. Stucker's early engineering activities spanned several technical activities, including aerodynamics, stability and flight control systems on the B-36 and B-58 airplanes. Later in his career, he worked on both the F-111 and F-16 programs. In addition, for many years he was given key engineering assignments in Special Project Programs that involved developing reconnaissance and electronic warfare aircraft. During the 1960-1975 period, he worked with the CIA and NSA to exploit Soviet air defense systems and create effective electronic countermeasures. In conjunction with the electronic warfare activities, he was instrumental in the creation and development of the Air Force Electronic Warfare Evaluation Simulator Facility. Following his engineering career, Mr. Stucker was promoted to the executive level at General Dynamic Fort Worth Division as a Director of Electronic Programs. This involved program management of ground-based radar, command and control, electronic intelligence system for both USAF and our allies. He also had program management responsibilities for modernization and support of the USAF and Australian F-111 weapon systems. During his professional career, he became a Fellow of AIAA, a member of IEEE, and was a Registered Professional Engineer in the State of Texas. Following retirement from General Dynamics, Mr. Stucker became a volunteer consultant for the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE), whose mission is to assist small businesses. He was also a consultant and member of the board of the Non-profit Service Center, whose mission is to provide counsel to charitable organizations that serve the Fort Worth community. Mr. Stucker maintained a lifelong interest in aviation, was a past member of Aircraft Owner's and Pilot's Association and held a commercial pilots license. Harry was a lifelong member of University Christian Church and Colonial Country Club. Harry was extremely proud of his three children, all three excelled academically and each earned MBA degrees as well as CPA certifications. All three are successful in the business world. The family wishes to express its deepest gratitude to the caregivers who have helped during his illness and failing health. SURVIVORS: His wife of 73 years, Anna Stucker; children, Carol Stucker Carr and husband, Bob, Christine Stucker Klote and husband, Jeff, Walter Stucker and wife, Ronda; granddaughter, Elizabeth Stucker; grandson, Max Stucker; his faithful and exemplary caregiver, Mari Johnson, all of Fort Worth; sister-in-law, Joanne Stucker; niece, Anne Skewes and husband, Bill; nephew, Rick Stucker and wife, Sally, of Evergreen, Colo.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020